And now the good news — ‘a drink a day keeps the heart at play’
People with heart disease may not need to stop drinking to prevent further illness, say UK researchers
27 July 2021 - 19:19
Light-to-moderate alcohol consumption is linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and death among those with heart disease, according to a study published in UK journal BMC Medicine on Monday.
The largest benefit — a 50% reduction in risk compared with non-drinkers — was seen in people with heart disease who drank an average of six grams of alcohol a day...
