World

And now the good news — ‘a drink a day keeps the heart at play’

People with heart disease may not need to stop drinking to prevent further illness, say UK researchers

27 July 2021 - 19:19 By Dania Nadeem

Light-to-moderate alcohol consumption is linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and death among those with heart disease, according to a study published in UK journal BMC Medicine on Monday.

The largest benefit — a 50% reduction in risk compared with non-drinkers — was seen in people with heart disease who drank an average of six grams of alcohol a day...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tumble in Covid cases surprises newly free Brits World
  2. Tunisia was the Arab Spring’s first success. Will it be its last failure? World
  3. Growing pains: Moderna ramps up its child vaccine trial World
  4. And now the good news — ‘a drink a day keeps the heart at play’ World
  5. Eye on the world – July 28 2021 World

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...

Related articles

  1. If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right Lifestyle
  2. Overworking can be deadly, cautions global health study Health & Sex
  3. 'I feel there's not enough time in a day': Working from home proving a health ... Lifestyle
  4. Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound? Food