And now the good news — ‘a drink a day keeps the heart at play’

People with heart disease may not need to stop drinking to prevent further illness, say UK researchers

Light-to-moderate alcohol consumption is linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and death among those with heart disease, according to a study published in UK journal BMC Medicine on Monday.



The largest benefit — a 50% reduction in risk compared with non-drinkers — was seen in people with heart disease who drank an average of six grams of alcohol a day...