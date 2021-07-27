Growing pains: Moderna ramps up its child vaccine trial

Side effects from the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines among the young population have raised alarms

Moderna said it would expand an ongoing trial of its coronavirus vaccine in children under 12 years old to gather more safety data amid worries that messenger RNA shots may trigger rare heart side effects.



“The objective is to enrol a larger safety database which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events,” a Moderna spokesperson said...