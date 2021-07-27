Tunisia was the Arab Spring’s first success. Will it be its last failure?
President has taken on near dictatorial powers, and it seems only military and largest labour union can save democracy
27 July 2021 - 19:19
Amid Tunisia’s political upheaval, it is easy to hear echoes of the events in Egypt eight years ago. In 2013, widespread protests against an unpopular Islamist government allowed General Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to take power in what amounted to a coup.
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied may not wear military fatigues, but he’s doing a pretty good Sisi impression nonetheless. Taking advantage of demonstrations against an unpopular Islamist-backed government, he has suspended the country’s elected parliament and sacked the prime minister, effectively assuming dictatorial authority over the country...
