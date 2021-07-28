Talc about ‘pulling a gun’ on your consumers and reputation
African American women have accused J&J of targeting them when it knew its powders caused ovarian cancer
28 July 2021 - 18:52
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is being sued for allegedly marketing baby powder to black women even though it knew the product could cause ovarian cancer.
The US’s National Council of Negro Women filed the case on Tuesday against the world’s largest maker of healthcare products for going after African-American women through “deceptive marketing” that included handing out free samples of its talc-based powders at beauty parlours and running advertising campaigns...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.