Talc about ‘pulling a gun’ on your consumers and reputation

African American women have accused J&J of targeting them when it knew its powders caused ovarian cancer

28 July 2021 - 18:52 By Jef Feeley

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is being sued for allegedly marketing baby powder to black women even though it knew the product could cause ovarian cancer.

The US’s National Council of Negro Women filed the case on Tuesday against the world’s largest maker of healthcare products for going after African-American women through “deceptive marketing” that included handing out free samples of its talc-based powders at beauty parlours and running advertising campaigns...

