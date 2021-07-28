World

Why a ‘miracle’ baby has brought hope to a country in crisis

Lebanon’s George Khnaisser was born in the corridor of a hospital destroyed by last year’s Beirut port blast

28 July 2021 - 18:52 By Yara Abi Nader

Baby George Khnaisser is as old as the Beirut port blast. His mother was in labour on August 4 last year when a stockpile of ammonium nitrate, stored unsafely for years, exploded in the Lebanese capital, crashing whole windows onto her bed.

Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser went on to give birth to her first child under torchlight in the corridor of the destroyed St George Hospital University Medical Centre...

