A chip costs a cent, but a shortage has trillion-dollar firms by the throat

It’s not the complex components but the simpler ones that have slowed down production for firms such as Apple

The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla to McDonald’s, is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone.



While chipmakers such as Qualcomm and Advanced Micro Devices struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products will remain scarce for some time to come. That’s left companies such as Apple in a bind: even with some supplies of semiconductors getting closer to normal, they still lack the components needed to complete their complex tech devices...