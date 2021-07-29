World

How Delta is breaching even the most effective anti-Covid defences

Authorities in many countries, not least China, have had to rethink their vax campaigns

29 July 2021 - 19:46 By Bloomberg News

The rise of the highly contagious Delta variant is challenging even the most aggressive Covid-19 containment regimes, an ominous sign as economies look to open up and return to pre-pandemic life.

An outbreak that started at an airport in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing is testing that country’s zero-tolerance measures, which are some of the most sweeping and comprehensive in the world. New infections are rising by the dozens and seeding subsequent clusters around China, despite well-honed systems of mass testing and stringent quarantines. Beijing reported its first locally transmitted infection in six months on Thursday, linked to an outbreak in the southern province of Hunan, among people who’d recently been to Nanjing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Many things point the right way for Tanzania. ‘Terror’ arrest isn’t one of them World
  2. A chip costs a cent, but a shortage has trillion-dollar firms by the throat World
  3. Afghanistan set to face heavy US withdrawal symptoms World
  4. How Delta is breaching even the most effective anti-Covid defences World
  5. Eye on the world – July 30 2021 World

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Related articles

  1. Australia PM says vaccinations alone will not end Sydney's Covid-19 lockdown South Africa
  2. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 13,751 Covid-19 new cases South Africa
  3. How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus World
  4. US to ship 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to SA, Nigeria to get Moderna World
  5. What caused Taiwan’s deadly Covid-19 surge? Complacency, that’s what World