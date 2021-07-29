World

Many things point the right way for Tanzania. ‘Terror’ arrest isn’t one of them

For all her moves to reverse Magufuli’s economic legacy, Hassan shows little interest in political freedom

29 July 2021 - 19:47 By Fumbuka Ng'Wanakilala and Matthew Hill

Tanzania’s new president Samia Hassan won accolades from Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, and fellow billionaire Muhammad Dewji for her business-friendly noises. But her government’s crackdown on opposition leaders this week is raising some concern.

Since she took office on March 19, Hassan – Africa’s only female head of government – has signalled a new business-friendly era, pledging to reverse her predecessor’s policies that antagonised investors and hit foreign investments. Hassan, 61, promised to dismantle barriers put up by former president John Magufuli and resurrect a $30bn natural gas project, prompting Dangote and Dewji to say Tanzania seems to be opening for business again...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Many things point the right way for Tanzania. ‘Terror’ arrest isn’t one of them World
  2. A chip costs a cent, but a shortage has trillion-dollar firms by the throat World
  3. Afghanistan set to face heavy US withdrawal symptoms World
  4. How Delta is breaching even the most effective anti-Covid defences World
  5. Eye on the world – July 30 2021 World

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Related articles

  1. A giant tree has fallen. Will this generation continue to sow its seeds? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Come clean with your Covid stats or you won’t get our cash, IMF tells Tanzania World
  3. Inequality was front of the queue before SA’s vaccine rollout began Opinion & Analysis
  4. Anti-vaxxers use Seychelles case to take jabs at vaccines, but is it ... World
  5. Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine holdouts are putting the world at risk, say experts Africa