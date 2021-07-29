Many things point the right way for Tanzania. ‘Terror’ arrest isn’t one of them
For all her moves to reverse Magufuli’s economic legacy, Hassan shows little interest in political freedom
29 July 2021 - 19:47
Tanzania’s new president Samia Hassan won accolades from Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, and fellow billionaire Muhammad Dewji for her business-friendly noises. But her government’s crackdown on opposition leaders this week is raising some concern.
Since she took office on March 19, Hassan – Africa’s only female head of government – has signalled a new business-friendly era, pledging to reverse her predecessor’s policies that antagonised investors and hit foreign investments. Hassan, 61, promised to dismantle barriers put up by former president John Magufuli and resurrect a $30bn natural gas project, prompting Dangote and Dewji to say Tanzania seems to be opening for business again...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.