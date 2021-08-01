World

Anti-vax app needles Google and Apple into action

Unjected app bills itself as a community for ‘like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech’

01 August 2021 - 18:28 By Jackie Davalos

A new social app designed as a community for the unvaccinated is testing Google and Apple’s policies concerning the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

Unjected, started by two women from Hawaii, bills itself as a community for “like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech”. The app allows users to make a profile, match and message with other members. It launched in May shortly after the largest online dating sites, including Tinder and Bumble, introduced perks to encourage users to get vaccinated. Sometimes dubbed the “Tinder for anti-vaxxers”, Unjected has since racked up 18,000 downloads and plenty of jokes on Twitter...

