Fly me to the moon, Nasa. Be gone, Bezos

Notwithstanding an offer of free work, the Amazon billionaire has lost his bid for a Nasa landing system to Elon Musk

Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, lost its bid to stop a $2.9bn (about R42.3bn) Nasa award to Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies for a landing system to return astronauts to the moon.



The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) said on Friday that Nasa wasn’t required to hand out more than one contract for the lander — as Blue Origin and its partners argued — despite the agency’s stated preference for providing multiple awards. Nasa had said its contract decision would be driven by budget constraints, leading to the single award in April for SpaceX...