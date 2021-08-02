World

Islands give sun-seeking remote workers that warm, fuzzy feeling

Islands like the Canaries and Madeira have seen a remote worker influx, but tourism sector remains in the doldrums

02 August 2021 - 19:38 By Clara-Laeila Laudette and Corina Pons

Drawn by sun, sea and speedy wifi, remote workers are converging on Europe’s southernmost islands to try “workcationing” before employers order them back to the office, giving battered tourism businesses a welcome boon.

Olga Paul, 34, came to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria in May to work remotely for the first time, after long pandemic months cooped up in her flat in Munich, where she is a business analyst for one of Germany’s largest car manufacturers...

