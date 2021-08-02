Nothing is too low for pilots as they clamour for jobs
The Covid-caused crisis is making many reconsider their future in the industry
When UK-based Goose Recruitment kicked off a recent campaign to find 30 Boeing 737 cargo pilots for a client in Europe, 400 resumes poured in within 48 hours. Most of the applicants used to fly commercial passenger jets.
“Pre-Covid, most airline pilots would look down their noses at flying cargo,” Goose’s CEO Mark Charman said. “Now they’re like: ‘Pick me!’”..
