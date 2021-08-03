Gates’s marriage firmly closed as divorce becomes official

Neither will get spousal support or change their names, property to be split based on confidential contract

Three months after they announced their split after 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are officially divorced.



The marriage’s dissolution was finalised by a judge on Monday in King County, Washington, according to court records, which detailed that neither party would receive “spousal support” or change their names. The judge ordered the Gateses to divide their property according to the terms of a separation contract, which remains confidential under the terms of the divorce...