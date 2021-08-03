World

Scramble for booming delivery market is the order of the day

Can these companies, many of which are just starting out, sustainably turn a profit?

03 August 2021 - 19:59 By Alex Webb

In New York, London and other big cities, a new breed of couriers with names such as Gorillas, Getir and Gopuff is promising to have basic groceries — bananas, six-packs of beer, Doritos and such — at your front door in as little as 10 minutes.

For venture capitalists on the prowl for businesses that might benefit from a lockdown, these ultrafast grocery deliveries were an obvious outlet. In 2021 alone, investors pumped $3bn into 13 such startups — an eightfold increase in cash from the previous year. Getir’s July valuation of $7.6bn means it’s worth more than Macy’s or Nordstrom...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. UK’s labour crisis a result of pandemic and post-Brexit double whammy World
  2. So what’s really going on in and on Kim Jong Un’s head? World
  3. Gates’s marriage firmly closed as divorce becomes official World
  4. Scramble for booming delivery market is the order of the day World
  5. Eye on the world – August 4 2021 World

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. Online grocery shoppers have had a trolleyful of ‘rotten’ service News
  2. Not so Fastly: why a slew of websites suddenly went offline World
  3. Delivery scooters are lifeline for SA’s jobless News
  4. Five food trends hoping to reinvigorate (and restore) the food industry in 2021 Lifestyle
  5. Retail sites declare war as resale bots scoop up all the bargains World