So what’s really going on in and on Kim Jong Un’s head?

The North Korean leader, in a difficult spot, but not re-entering nuclear talks, is now sporting a bandage

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has appeared in recent days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about the reclusive leader’s health.



The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to 27. There were also images at events in late July in which the bandage was gone and a dark greenish spot was visible...