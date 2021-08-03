World

So what’s really going on in and on Kim Jong Un’s head?

The North Korean leader, in a difficult spot, but not re-entering nuclear talks, is now sporting a bandage

03 August 2021 - 19:59 By Jon Herskovitz and Shinhye Kang

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has appeared in recent days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about the reclusive leader’s health.

The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to 27. There were also images at events in late July in which the bandage was gone and a dark greenish spot was visible...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. UK’s labour crisis a result of pandemic and post-Brexit double whammy World
  2. So what’s really going on in and on Kim Jong Un’s head? World
  3. Gates’s marriage firmly closed as divorce becomes official World
  4. Scramble for booming delivery market is the order of the day World
  5. Eye on the world – August 4 2021 World

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. Blubbing North Koreans want thinner Kim’s blubber back World
  2. North Korea ridicules US hopes for talks as allies rethink approach World
  3. WTF IS GOING ON? | Kim Jong-un wants to save North Korea from mullets and ... Lifestyle
  4. North Korea says Biden administration took wrong first step over latest missile ... World