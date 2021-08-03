UK’s labour crisis a result of pandemic and post-Brexit double whammy

Chronic shortage of workers due to self isolation is masking the challenge for firms struggling to recruit after Brexit

On the outskirts of the Scottish town of Kirkcaldy is a crop of new houses on their way to completion. There are two large banners pinned to the perimeter fence with a cellphone number: “Bricklayers Required.”



Rather than prices or availability dates, the most visible sign for passing drivers speaks to one of Britain’s biggest challenges post-Brexit. Companies across key parts of the economy just can’t find enough people...