Extract drinking water from thin air? It can be done
Spanish engineer says his machine can condensate water from air even in the desert
04 August 2021 - 19:48
A Spanish company has devised a system to extract drinking water from thin air to supply arid regions where people are in desperate need.
“The goal is to help people,” said Enrique Veiga, the 82-year-old engineer who invented the machine during a harsh drought in southern Spain in the 1990s. “The goal is to get to places such as refugee camps that don’t have drinking water.”..
