Australia throws money at Stolen Generations to ‘atone’ for the past

Prime minister says a ‘reconciliatory’ plan will support young people with education opportunities

Australia will give one-off cash payments to indigenous “Stolen Generations” survivors who were forcibly removed from their families as children to assimilate them into white communities, a practice that lasted for decades before ending in the 1970s.



The A$75,000 (about R792,000) payments “in recognition of the harm caused by forced removal” are part of a wider A$1bn (about R10,6bn) plan announced by prime minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to support Indigenous welfare. The policy, which he said was “led together with indigenous leaders”, comes after his government overhauled the Closing the Gap strategy adopted in 2008 to erase the wide margins between indigenous and other Australians in key health, education and employment indicators...