World

Ghana plans vicious LGBT+ crackdown that will undo years of progress

Bill aims to jail people just for their sexuality, as well as those who help them. If passed, all Ghanaians will suffer, warns UN

05 August 2021 - 19:55 By Nita Bhalla

A proposal to criminalise LGBT+ people in Ghana is “a gross violation” of human rights and could set back a decade of progress fighting HIV/Aids in the West African nation, according to the UN.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, received a first reading in parliament on Monday. It will now be reviewed by a committee before going back to lawmakers for a second reading...

