Vaccine booster push in West is not only greedy but self-sabotaging

Moral question aside, extra shots for already vaccinated people are a highly inefficient way of keeping Covid under control

A growing number of wealthy countries including Israel and Germany are now launching or making plans for Covid booster-shot initiatives for parts of their populations amid evidence of waning immunity among some of the vaccinated. That’s prompted the World Health Organisation to call for a moratorium on top-up shots until the end of September or until all countries are at least 10% vaccinated. In the US, boosters aren’t officially allowed, but people are going out and getting them on their own. The WHO has it right — the priority should be first vaccinations as long as supplies are limited and there’s a huge global disparity in protection.



Existing data suggest the vast majority of those who are vaccinated don’t need a booster yet. Rolling third doses out broadly at this point is an ethically questionable, potentially dangerous and ineffective way of fighting the pandemic. ..