Vaccine booster push in West is not only greedy but self-sabotaging
Moral question aside, extra shots for already vaccinated people are a highly inefficient way of keeping Covid under control
A growing number of wealthy countries including Israel and Germany are now launching or making plans for Covid booster-shot initiatives for parts of their populations amid evidence of waning immunity among some of the vaccinated. That’s prompted the World Health Organisation to call for a moratorium on top-up shots until the end of September or until all countries are at least 10% vaccinated. In the US, boosters aren’t officially allowed, but people are going out and getting them on their own. The WHO has it right — the priority should be first vaccinations as long as supplies are limited and there’s a huge global disparity in protection.
Existing data suggest the vast majority of those who are vaccinated don’t need a booster yet. Rolling third doses out broadly at this point is an ethically questionable, potentially dangerous and ineffective way of fighting the pandemic. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.