How an Indian state is harvesting rewards by trading mines for forests
With a green economic plan, Chhattisgarh is now enriching its people rather than mining magnates
09 August 2021 - 18:20
In the forests of Bastar in eastern India, indigenous women have been plucking the tan-coloured fruits of the tamarind tree, a tangy staple of Indian cooking that earned them rare profits this year thanks to a bumper harvest.
For decades, mining has eaten into the forests of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh. But as the state moves away from opening coal mines, authorities have introduced measures to boost output of forest goods, from tamarind to cashew nuts and medicinal seeds...
