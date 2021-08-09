World

How an Indian state is harvesting rewards by trading mines for forests

With a green economic plan, Chhattisgarh is now enriching its people rather than mining magnates

09 August 2021 - 18:20 By Anuradha Nagaraj

In the forests of Bastar in eastern India, indigenous women have been plucking the tan-coloured fruits of the tamarind tree, a tangy staple of Indian cooking that earned them rare profits this year thanks to a bumper harvest.

For decades, mining has eaten into the forests of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh. But as the state moves away from opening coal mines, authorities have introduced measures to boost output of forest goods, from tamarind to cashew nuts and medicinal seeds...

