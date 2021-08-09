Wherefore art thou? New findings show Neanderthals had an artistic side

Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were much closer to modern humans than we thought

Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern human than previously believed, after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, according to a new scientific report.



Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on Earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal...