Wherefore art thou? New findings show Neanderthals had an artistic side
Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were much closer to modern humans than we thought
09 August 2021 - 18:22
Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern human than previously believed, after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, according to a new scientific report.
Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on Earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.