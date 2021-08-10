World

Humans can now stop the winds and the seas – and it’s a disaster

See the floods and fires all over the world? The disruption of protective jet streams will only intensify them

10 August 2021 - 19:45 By Andreas Kluth

The weather disasters spanning the globe this northern summer — infernal fires in California and Greece, deadly floods from Germany to China, heat waves from Canada to Siberia — are really just nature’s shots across our bow. 

That becomes clear if you absorb this week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the body of the United Nations that assesses the state of science on global warming. No matter what policies we adopt — and obviously we should aim for good ones — the weather will keep getting more catastrophic more often...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 11 2021 World
  2. Oh the irony ... ‘Jackass’ star fired for mental health issues, fights back World
  3. Is Afghanistan headed for a ‘deadlier, more destructive’ civil war? World
  4. It’s just not good enough! Then don’t ever think of coming to SA, Kiwis World
  5. Humans can now stop the winds and the seas – and it’s a disaster World

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

Related articles

  1. Code red: if we don’t go green now we are history World
  2. The crusade towards net-zero emissions is all stick and no carrot Opinion & Analysis
  3. Cruise control: how Venice is setting an example for the future of tourism World
  4. Zanzibar’s sea farming women soak up perks of seaweed alternative World
  5. Africa needs ‘unique’ emissions plan, as switch to renewables is ‘not feasible’ World