Humans can now stop the winds and the seas – and it’s a disaster

See the floods and fires all over the world? The disruption of protective jet streams will only intensify them

The weather disasters spanning the globe this northern summer — infernal fires in California and Greece, deadly floods from Germany to China, heat waves from Canada to Siberia — are really just nature’s shots across our bow.



That becomes clear if you absorb this week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the body of the United Nations that assesses the state of science on global warming. No matter what policies we adopt — and obviously we should aim for good ones — the weather will keep getting more catastrophic more often...