World

Is Afghanistan headed for a ‘deadlier, more destructive’ civil war?

As the US pulls out troops, Ashraf Ghani is meeting warlords amid rising deadly insurgence by the Taliban

10 August 2021 - 19:45 By Eltaf Najafizada

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani views peace talks with the Taliban as dead and is looking to arm civilians and c-operate with warlords to prevent the militant group from overrunning his administration in Kabul.

Since the weekend the Taliban has captured the capitals of five northern provinces and one in the west, where they met little resistance from the Afghan army. The US military, which has already withdrawn most of its troops ahead of an August 31 deadline to exit the country after 20 years of war, said on Sunday it conducted air strikes in an effort to protect its allies...

