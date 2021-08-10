It’s just not good enough! Then don’t ever think of coming to SA, Kiwis

New Zealanders are in a tizzy over a power outage, with Jacinda Ardern lamenting a lack of warmth

Concerns are mounting over the security of New Zealand’s electricity supply after power was cut to thousands of homes across the North Island without notice on Monday.



The outages occurred as record demand coincided with insufficient generation, which resulted in the need to reduce demand to maintain system security, state-owned grid operator Transpower said. The surge in demand followed a sharp drop in temperatures as the country was buffeted by a winter storm...