Oh the irony ... ‘Jackass’ star fired for mental health issues, fights back

Bam Margera has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Paramount for getting kicked off the latest ‘Jackass’ movie

Paramount Pictures has been sued by Bam Margera, the actor and stunt performer known for the Jackass comedy television and film series, who claims he was discriminated against over mental health issues and wrongfully fired from the franchise’s fourth film.



Margera accused Paramount of “inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment” and alleges he was thrown off the cast for Jackass Forever in February for taking the drug Adderall, even though it had been prescribed to him as treatment for his attention deficit disorder. Team members behind the franchise, Jeffrey Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze, are among the defendants in the suit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court...