Get vaccines or face punishment, Kenya orders state workers

The nation joins a growing global trend that is using full vaccination as the ticket back to normality

Kenya will require all government workers to receive at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine before August 23, or face disciplinary action, according to Joseph Kinyua, the head of the nation’s public service.



Some staff members have opted not to get inoculated, so they can continue working from home, which is hurting service delivery, according to a letter sent by Kinyua to senior state officials. There has been low uptake by security officers and teachers in particular, he said...