What goes around Cuomos around: NY governor downed by own sex pest law

‘Bully’ governor Andrew Cuomo’s once storied reign has ended in lonely resignation as allies desert him

Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York Tuesday brought to an end a political dynasty stretching back to the 1980s, as a once-towering presence in Democratic politics was forced offstage for sexual misconduct ahead of a possible impeachment trial.



It was an ignominious ending to the once-bright political career of a man nicknamed “America’s governor” during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo’s downfall was marked by his bullying personal style, which propelled him into the national spotlight even as he harassed female subordinates and touched them against their will...