World

What goes around Cuomos around: NY governor downed by own sex pest law

‘Bully’ governor Andrew Cuomo’s once storied reign has ended in lonely resignation as allies desert him

11 August 2021 - 20:29 By Ryan Teague Beckwith

Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York Tuesday brought to an end a political dynasty stretching back to the 1980s, as a once-towering presence in Democratic politics was forced offstage for sexual misconduct ahead of a possible impeachment trial.

It was an ignominious ending to the once-bright political career of a man nicknamed “America’s governor” during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo’s downfall was marked by his bullying personal style, which propelled him into the national spotlight even as he harassed female subordinates and touched them against their will...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 12 2021 World
  2. Get vaccines or face punishment, Kenya orders state workers World
  3. What goes around Cuomos around: NY governor downed by own sex pest law World
  4. Profit-wise, it’s going swimmingly for swimwear makers. Eco-wise, they’re ... World
  5. By spurning jabs, Americans push their healthcare system to the brink World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health

Related articles

  1. New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings World
  2. New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not ... World
  3. New York grapples with growing presence of homeless in midtown Manhattan World
  4. New York passes bill to legalise marijuana World
  5. White House: Probe into allegations against Cuomo should be quick, thorough World
  6. Cuomo accuser rejects his public apology in TV interview World