As voters join long queues, the fairness of Zambian election is questioned

Activists say playing fields weren’t level in run-up to voting, US may impose sanctions over any election discrepancies

Zambians queued from as early as 1am on Thursday morning to cast their ballots in a high-stakes election, after advocacy groups questioned the fairness of campaigns in the run-up to the vote.



While opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s movements were curbed, president Edgar Lungu dominated state media coverage and his party stands accused of using coronavirus restrictions to its advantage...