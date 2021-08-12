As voters join long queues, the fairness of Zambian election is questioned
Activists say playing fields weren’t level in run-up to voting, US may impose sanctions over any election discrepancies
12 August 2021 - 20:27
Zambians queued from as early as 1am on Thursday morning to cast their ballots in a high-stakes election, after advocacy groups questioned the fairness of campaigns in the run-up to the vote.
While opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s movements were curbed, president Edgar Lungu dominated state media coverage and his party stands accused of using coronavirus restrictions to its advantage...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.