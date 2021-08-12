World

As voters join long queues, the fairness of Zambian election is questioned

Activists say playing fields weren’t level in run-up to voting, US may impose sanctions over any election discrepancies

12 August 2021 - 20:27 By Matthew Hill and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi

Zambians queued from as early as 1am on Thursday morning to cast their ballots in a high-stakes election, after advocacy groups questioned the fairness of campaigns in the run-up to the vote.

While opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s movements were curbed, president Edgar Lungu dominated state media coverage and his party stands accused of using coronavirus restrictions to its advantage...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. O, kimon, guys, tell us why you pay real money for virtual clothes World
  2. Slam dunk! Third jab a boost for transplant patients World
  3. It’s right to worry about office-avoidant youngsters, but they’ll figure this ... World
  4. As voters join long queues, the fairness of Zambian election is questioned World
  5. Eye on the world – August 13 2021 World

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission

Related articles

  1. Zambia's Lungu faces tight election contest as debt crisis bites Africa
  2. Kenneth Kaunda: The last giant of an African era Opinion & Analysis
  3. Zambian court throws out second challenge to Lungu re-election bid Africa
  4. Ramaphosa reprimands Tito Mboweni on criticism of Zambian president Politics