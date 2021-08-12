It’s right to worry about office-avoidant youngsters, but they’ll figure this out

Gen Z workers do want to return to the office – and a system that works for them

UK chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak sparked a bit of social media debate last week when he stressed how important it is for young people to return to the office, saying it is crucial for their career progression.



He extolled the benefits of being in person to learn directly from mentors and establish long-lasting connections. “I doubt I would have had those strong relationships if I was doing my internship or my first bit of my career over Teams and Zoom,” he told LinkedIn news. It’s a concern that’s been echoed by many senior executives in London, including most recently Abrdn CEO Stephen Bird, who reportedly said he didn’t think he would have been noticed on Zoom...