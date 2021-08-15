Indigenous Aussies in peril as Delta outbreak reaches Outback

PM under pressure to ramp up vaccine rollout for First Nations people, who have higher-than average comorbidity rate

Australia’s latest Covid-19 outbreak is creating an unprecedented threat to its indigenous people, with a tardy vaccination rollout exposing vulnerable populations as the virus spreads from Sydney to threaten more remote Outback areas.



Authorities at the weekend locked down the entire New South Wales state, which on Sunday recorded 415 new Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads. Sydney’s stay-at-home orders were toughened seven weeks after being implemented...