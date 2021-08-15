World

Prince Andrew’s predicament puts royal family at a crossroads

There are too many working Windsors. Harry’s now employed elsewhere. Maybe Andrew can get less busy too

15 August 2021 - 18:42 By Martin Ivens

As it was once said of the volatile Irish economy, the state of the British royal family is catastrophic but not serious. The institution has survived the wildest antics and personal shortcomings of its members — messy divorces, internecine quarrels, sexual and financial scandals. Yet the queen has never been more popular with her subjects and republicanism remains a minority pursuit.

But what happens when the long reign of Elizabeth II finally draws to a close? Through her unique reticence and discretion, the monarch has avoided personal controversy for seven decades and so preserved the institution she serves. But even she cannot shield her children and grandchildren from beyond the grave. And one scandal lapping at the royal ankles has potential to be a legal — and moral — minefield which does more lasting damage than other personal upheavals...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 16 2021 World
  2. What have we done to deserve this? Quake makes Haitians relive many traumas World
  3. You think this is just about Afghanistan? Think again World
  4. Indigenous Aussies in peril as Delta outbreak reaches Outback World
  5. Prince Andrew’s predicament puts royal family at a crossroads World

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission

Related articles

  1. WTF IS GOING ON? | It's a good thing Prince Andrew can't sweat Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' unmasks the twisted man behind the ... Lifestyle
  3. SUE DE GROOT | No more ribbon-cutting for Prince Perv Opinion & Analysis
  4. Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal World