World

What have we done to deserve this? Quake makes Haitians relive many traumas

Saturday’s earthquake kills over 300 people, reviving memories from a decade ago, with storm Grace still to come

15 August 2021 - 18:43 By Andre Paultre and Kate Chappell

When Lydie Jean-Baptiste saw her neighbours running from their homes on Saturday and felt the ground begin to shake beneath her feet, the 62-year-old Haitian was flooded by terrifying memories of the earthquake a decade ago that devastated her hometown.

For many in the poor Caribbean nation, Saturday’s major quake — which killed more than 300 people and left hundreds injured — revived the trauma of the January 12 2010 temblor from which the country was still reeling...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 16 2021 World
  2. What have we done to deserve this? Quake makes Haitians relive many traumas World
  3. You think this is just about Afghanistan? Think again World
  4. Indigenous Aussies in peril as Delta outbreak reaches Outback World
  5. Prince Andrew’s predicament puts royal family at a crossroads World

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission

Related articles

  1. Haiti police say former Supreme Court judge suspect in president Jovenel ... World
  2. American arrested in Haitian president's killing had US law enforcement ties World
  3. Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Boksburg South Africa
  4. Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula triggers tsunami alert World
  5. Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination Africa
  6. Earthquakes in Congo raze buildings, stoke fear of second volcanic eruption Africa