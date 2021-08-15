What have we done to deserve this? Quake makes Haitians relive many traumas
Saturday’s earthquake kills over 300 people, reviving memories from a decade ago, with storm Grace still to come
15 August 2021 - 18:43
When Lydie Jean-Baptiste saw her neighbours running from their homes on Saturday and felt the ground begin to shake beneath her feet, the 62-year-old Haitian was flooded by terrifying memories of the earthquake a decade ago that devastated her hometown.
For many in the poor Caribbean nation, Saturday’s major quake — which killed more than 300 people and left hundreds injured — revived the trauma of the January 12 2010 temblor from which the country was still reeling...
