Death at a funeral: scenes of horror as church collapses in Haiti quake
The death toll has passed 1,400, with almost 7,000 injured after the devastating earthquake on Saturday
17 August 2021 - 19:58
When the ground began to tremble during a church funeral service in the small village of Toirac in southern Haiti, Kettney Francois was trampled in the frantic stampede to escape.
Fellow mourners pulled her out from the crush of people and carried her outside, but her teenage daughter and elderly mother were not so lucky. They were among the hundreds of people killed when a devastating earthquake struck Haiti early on Saturday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.