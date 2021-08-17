Death at a funeral: scenes of horror as church collapses in Haiti quake

The death toll has passed 1,400, with almost 7,000 injured after the devastating earthquake on Saturday

When the ground began to tremble during a church funeral service in the small village of Toirac in southern Haiti, Kettney Francois was trampled in the frantic stampede to escape.



Fellow mourners pulled her out from the crush of people and carried her outside, but her teenage daughter and elderly mother were not so lucky. They were among the hundreds of people killed when a devastating earthquake struck Haiti early on Saturday...