Mr child abuse man? Bob Dylan accused of having sex with 12-year-old

The woman says the musician, then in his 20s, sexually abused her at his New York flat over a six-week period

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old.



A spokesperson for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” the spokesperson said...