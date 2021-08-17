Mr child abuse man? Bob Dylan accused of having sex with 12-year-old
The woman says the musician, then in his 20s, sexually abused her at his New York flat over a six-week period
17 August 2021 - 19:58
An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old.
A spokesperson for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” the spokesperson said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.