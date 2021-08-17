World

Mr child abuse man? Bob Dylan accused of having sex with 12-year-old

The woman says the musician, then in his 20s, sexually abused her at his New York flat over a six-week period

17 August 2021 - 19:58 By Lisa Richwine

An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old.

A spokesperson for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” the spokesperson said...

