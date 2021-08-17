World

Taliban vows softer approach but how long will it last?

There are growing fears the Taliban will oppress women and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan

17 August 2021 - 19:57 By Faseeh Mangi and Eltaf Najafizada

On the eve of the US invasion in 2001, a top Taliban diplomat issued a warning: “Afghanistan is a swamp. People enter here laughing, are exiting injured.”

The US, which soon afterwards ousted the Taliban from Kabul in a matter of weeks, is now racing to evacuate the capital, after the militant group seized control of it on Sunday much faster than anyone predicted...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Death at a funeral: scenes of horror as church collapses in Haiti quake World
  2. Mr child abuse man? Bob Dylan accused of having sex with 12-year-old World
  3. European cities like Amsterdam look to show red light to rowdy tourists World
  4. Taliban vows softer approach but how long will it last? World
  5. ANALYSIS | The ‘mini-me’ Afghan army was always doomed World

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Gunshots, fleeing and Islamist militants' return to power: Taliban take ... World
  2. Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul World
  3. Taliban takeover a 'failure of US war on terror', says SA prof World
  4. You think this is just about Afghanistan? Think again World
  5. Afghans will not tolerate women's removal from society, MP says World