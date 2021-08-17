Taliban vows softer approach but how long will it last?

There are growing fears the Taliban will oppress women and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan

On the eve of the US invasion in 2001, a top Taliban diplomat issued a warning: “Afghanistan is a swamp. People enter here laughing, are exiting injured.”



The US, which soon afterwards ousted the Taliban from Kabul in a matter of weeks, is now racing to evacuate the capital, after the militant group seized control of it on Sunday much faster than anyone predicted...