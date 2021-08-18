World

Twitterati can now report fake news ... but that doesn’t mean it will be blocked

In an experiment in some regions, Twitter users’ input will be used to help identify misinformation trends

18 August 2021 - 20:11 By Kurt Wagner

Twitter is adding an option for users to report misinformation to the company, but says the expanded ability to flag tweets won’t necessarily lead to more fact-checking or labels on problematic posts. 

The test, only available in a few markets, will let users notify the company about alleged misinformation in the same way they can alert Twitter to spam or abuse. But the social media company, which doesn’t have a robust fact-checking operation, won’t review the legitimacy of each identified tweet or respond to users with updates as it does with other types of reports...

