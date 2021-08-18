Who’s the bad guy now? Nigeria’s hyena men prize the underdog
A practice in northern Nigeria puts a spotlight on one of nature’s most maligned creatures
18 August 2021 - 20:10
A hyena may not be your average house pet, but in northern Nigeria some men keep the creatures in their homes, display them at festivals and even use their dung or saliva to make remedies.
Abdullahi Jahun comes from a line of hyena men, as they are called. He learnt how to tame and handle a hyena from his father, and now makes a living from touring around northern Nigeria to entertain crowds with his own animal...
