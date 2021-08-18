World

Who’s the bad guy now? Nigeria’s hyena men prize the underdog

A practice in northern Nigeria puts a spotlight on one of nature’s most maligned creatures

18 August 2021 - 20:10 By Nneka Chile and Seun Sanni

A hyena may not be your average house pet, but in northern Nigeria some men keep the creatures in their homes, display them at festivals and even use their dung or saliva to make remedies.

Abdullahi Jahun comes from a line of hyena men, as they are called. He learnt how to tame and handle a hyena from his father, and now makes a living from touring around northern Nigeria to entertain crowds with his own animal...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From hero to cowering villain: the shameful fall of the Afghan president World
  2. Taliban is pulling the wool over Biden’s eyes because it needs US aid World
  3. Twitterati can now report fake news ... but that doesn’t mean it will be blocked World
  4. Who’s the bad guy now? Nigeria’s hyena men prize the underdog World
  5. Eye on the world – August 19 2021 World

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained

Related articles

  1. Piracy surge off West Africa is great news for SA boat builder Africa
  2. At last Africa’s vaccine famine is ending. Now we must play catch-up Africa
  3. Nigerian victims of Shell oil pollution are a step closer to justice World