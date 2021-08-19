White-collar staff are braver and more bullish as job markets recover

Post-lockdown resignation intent is on the rise as labour shortages are now creating options for skilled staff

Having hunkered down at home and clung on to his job through the 2020 lockdowns, Dutch IT worker Benito Castillion is now on the hunt for a career-enhancing move — and it’s a shift of perspective he shares with millions of white-collar staff worldwide.



Based in Prague, the 46-year-old has updated his LinkedIn profile and started attending virtual job fairs...