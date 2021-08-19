You’re kidding, man! Hongkongers’ fury as actress exempted from Covid rules

Nicole Kidman, who is on set there, doesn’t have to quarantine because she's ‘contributing to the economy’

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman secured an exemption from strict Hong Kong quarantine rules to shoot a television series in the city, stoking critics of the government’s Covid-19 enforcement policies.



A spokesperson for the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau on Thursday confirmed local media reports that the Oscar-winner was allowed to skip the procedure meant to help detect coronavirus infections. ..