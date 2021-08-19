You’re kidding, man! Hongkongers’ fury as actress exempted from Covid rules
Nicole Kidman, who is on set there, doesn’t have to quarantine because she's ‘contributing to the economy’
19 August 2021 - 19:55
Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman secured an exemption from strict Hong Kong quarantine rules to shoot a television series in the city, stoking critics of the government’s Covid-19 enforcement policies.
A spokesperson for the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau on Thursday confirmed local media reports that the Oscar-winner was allowed to skip the procedure meant to help detect coronavirus infections. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.