Better get to it and get vaxxed, Aussies, or you’re staying in lockdown

Scott Morrison says it cannot go on forever, but wants 70% vaccinated before he considers bending the rules

Australia will stick to its lockdown strategy against the coronavirus until at least 70% of its population is fully vaccinated, but after that it will have to start living with the virus, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.



The country set a record with 914 infections, its highest daily figure, as New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory remain under a strict lockdown...