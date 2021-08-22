World

Better get to it and get vaxxed, Aussies, or you’re staying in lockdown

Scott Morrison says it cannot go on forever, but wants 70% vaccinated before he considers bending the rules

22 August 2021 - 18:46 By Lidia Kelly

Australia will stick to its lockdown strategy against the coronavirus until at least 70% of its population is fully vaccinated, but after that it will have to start living with the virus, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

The country set a record with 914 infections, its highest daily figure, as New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory remain under a strict lockdown...

