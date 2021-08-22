World

Finance giant plays its cards right to master post-Covid workplace

Mastercard, with its employees top of mind, has renovated an 1888 building to give them a ‘one-of-a-kind’ hybrid space

22 August 2021 - 18:46 By Jenny Surane

Mastercard has remade a 19th-century building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District for the hybrid era of office work brought on by the global pandemic.

With the new offices, the payments giant will almost quadruple the size of its New York workforce to about 1,000 engineers, technology workers and other employees. As the site neared completion, it began rethinking the design of its meeting spaces amid the pandemic, with social distancing and the rise of remote work in mind...

