China, Pakistan, India jockey for position in Afghanistan’s new Great Game

Pakistan will see itself in pole position to exert more influence over the area now that the Taliban is in power

23 August 2021 - 19:10 By Sanjeev Miglani, Asif Shahzad and Yew Lun Tian

The Russian and British empires battled over Afghanistan in the 19th century, and the US and the Soviet Union in the 20th. As the Taliban takes over in the strategic, landlocked nation, the new Great Game has Pakistan in control, with its ally China looking to cement its grip on the region.

Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the Islamist group as it battled the US-backed government in Kabul — charges denied by Islamabad. When the Taliban captured Kabul last week, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said Afghans had broken the “shackles of slavery”...

