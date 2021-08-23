World

Not even Delta stood a chance: how China beat Covid yet again

Variant was biggest test of nation’s pandemic control model, but it vanished in roughly the same time as previous outbreaks

23 August 2021 - 19:10 By Bloomberg News

It’s been just more than a month and China has once again squelched Covid-19, bringing its local cases down to zero. 

It was more difficult this time, even though the leaders of the world’s most populous nation used the same playbook they followed to quell more than 30 previous flare-ups since the virus first emerged in Wuhan 18 months ago. The arrival of the more infectious Delta variant has raised the stakes, as the pathogen refines its ability to escape curbs and flout vaccination. ..

