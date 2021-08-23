World

We need a boost because Delta is winning the race against our immune systems

As the variant takes hold of the vaxxed, scientists are pushing for booster shots, saying they will ‘definitely help’

23 August 2021 - 19:10 By Jason Gale

The rollout of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine has sparked debate on ethical and political grounds, since a large swath of the population is yet to receive any inoculation. But the scientific case for boosters is building.

The reason is Delta. The most infectious coronavirus variant to emerge so far is in a race with the human immune system and there’s mounting evidence that Delta is winning, at least initially. Fully vaccinated individuals infected with the variant have peak virus levels in the upper airways as high as those lacking immunity, a large study from the UK showed last week...

