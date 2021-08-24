World

Former sports stars rally to free female Afghan athletes from Kabul

Australia evacuates more than 50 female Afghan athletes and dependents

24 August 2021 - 19:59 By Colin Packham and Alan Baldwin

Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents after lobbying by prominent figures from the sporting world, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Tuesday.

Australia has for more than a week been evacuating its citizens and some of its former staff from its embassy after the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, on August 15...

