World

Llamandla! Mammal’s antibodies are the real deal in fight against Covid

The llama has unique antibodies that reach parts of the virus that are difficult to access with conventional ones

24 August 2021 - 19:59 By Clement Rossignol

Llama antibodies could soon be playing a role in the global fight against Covid-19, if clinical trials being conducted by a Belgian biomedical start-up live up to their early promise.

Researchers from the VIB-UGent Centre for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent say antibodies extracted from a llama called Winter have blunted the virulence of coronavirus infections, including variants, in laboratory testing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 25 2021 World
  2. ‘We are in agony’: desperate Nigerians sell homes, land to free kidnapped kids World
  3. A cost-benefits analysis of MBAs is long overdue World
  4. Llamandla! Mammal’s antibodies are the real deal in fight against Covid World
  5. Former sports stars rally to free female Afghan athletes from Kabul World

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...

Related articles

  1. We need a boost because Delta is winning the race against our immune systems World
  2. By spurning jabs, Americans push their healthcare system to the brink World
  3. Researchers sceptical about J&J jab’s ability to guard against Delta World
  4. Had Covid in the past nine months? Your body has a chance against Delta News