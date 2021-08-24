Llamandla! Mammal’s antibodies are the real deal in fight against Covid

The llama has unique antibodies that reach parts of the virus that are difficult to access with conventional ones

Llama antibodies could soon be playing a role in the global fight against Covid-19, if clinical trials being conducted by a Belgian biomedical start-up live up to their early promise.



Researchers from the VIB-UGent Centre for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent say antibodies extracted from a llama called Winter have blunted the virulence of coronavirus infections, including variants, in laboratory testing...