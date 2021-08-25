World

Coal is darkening the doorway for net-zero climate goals

Emissions need to decline by 4,4% a year, but were 5% higher in the first half of 2021 than they were last year

25 August 2021 - 18:28 By Faseeh Mangi

The world’s electricity generators are now polluting more than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, putting global net-zero targets at risk.

Emissions from the power sector rebounded in the first half of the year and are now 5% higher than in the same period in 2019, according to a report by London-based researcher Ember. That’s because utilities are using more coal to meet electricity demand that also rose by 5%...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 26 2021 World
  2. Coal is darkening the doorway for net-zero climate goals World
  3. Afghanistan’s minerals are mouth-watering and China may be first in line World
  4. Vaccines don’t provide protection for as long as hoped, study reveals World
  5. Zim economy on its last legs as IMF steps in with more funding World

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan

Related articles

  1. Resurgent Sasol resets emission targets Business
  2. Sunny outlook for green financing Business
  3. Green energy boost looming Business
  4. If SA doesn’t act now, climate change will bring job losses it can ill afford Opinion & Analysis
  5. The crusade towards net-zero emissions is all stick and no carrot Opinion & Analysis