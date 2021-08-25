Coal is darkening the doorway for net-zero climate goals

Emissions need to decline by 4,4% a year, but were 5% higher in the first half of 2021 than they were last year

The world’s electricity generators are now polluting more than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic, putting global net-zero targets at risk.



Emissions from the power sector rebounded in the first half of the year and are now 5% higher than in the same period in 2019, according to a report by London-based researcher Ember. That’s because utilities are using more coal to meet electricity demand that also rose by 5%...