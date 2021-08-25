World

Zim economy on its last legs as IMF steps in with more funding

Zimbabwe dollar has plunged since its reintroduction in 2019, while state plans to revive manufacturing, rose-farming

25 August 2021 - 18:27 By Antony Sguazzin and Ray Ndlovu

Zimbabwe will use more than half of the $961m (R2.922bn) allocated by the International Monetary Fund in the form of special drawing rights (SDR) to support its beleaguered currency.  

The government abandoned a 1:1 peg between a precursor of the reintroduced Zimbabwe dollar and the greenback in February 2019. The currency now trades at 85.82 to the US dollar and even lower on the black market, a plunge that’s made it difficult for the government to get it accepted locally, and it’s generally not tradable outside the country...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 26 2021 World
  2. Coal is darkening the doorway for net-zero climate goals World
  3. Afghanistan’s minerals are mouth-watering and China may be first in line World
  4. Vaccines don’t provide protection for as long as hoped, study reveals World
  5. Zim economy on its last legs as IMF steps in with more funding World

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwe gets more than R14bn from IMF, government confirms Africa
  2. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa
  3. Zimbabwean government building state-of-the-art hospital for army generals, ... Africa
  4. A repeat of Zambian elections in Zim? Not going to happen, vows Mnangagwa Africa
  5. Sadc heads of state deliberate on socioeconomic programmes Africa