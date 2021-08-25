Zim economy on its last legs as IMF steps in with more funding
Zimbabwe dollar has plunged since its reintroduction in 2019, while state plans to revive manufacturing, rose-farming
25 August 2021 - 18:27
Zimbabwe will use more than half of the $961m (R2.922bn) allocated by the International Monetary Fund in the form of special drawing rights (SDR) to support its beleaguered currency.
The government abandoned a 1:1 peg between a precursor of the reintroduced Zimbabwe dollar and the greenback in February 2019. The currency now trades at 85.82 to the US dollar and even lower on the black market, a plunge that’s made it difficult for the government to get it accepted locally, and it’s generally not tradable outside the country...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.