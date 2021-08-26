World

West tries to take in Afghans but may find itself turning them away

More of the distressed population want to leave, and few countries will want them

26 August 2021 - 19:34 By Peter Apps

As G7 leaders discussed ways to get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan this week, the EU and Nato nations most likely to receive Afghans – Greece and Turkey – were building border walls to keep them out.

Heart-rending scenes at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport have grabbed headlines, but in some ways they mask a bigger picture. Those thronging to the airport in the hope of evacuation having worked with Western forces may be the most at risk, but those with a credible chance of getting foreign residency are in some respects the lucky ones...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Taxing time for MultiChoice as Nigerian demand sees stocks plummet World
  2. Productivity is key: home-work revolution already transforming economies World
  3. The developed world’s solar ‘trash’ is the developing world’s treasure World
  4. West tries to take in Afghans but may find itself turning them away World
  5. Eye on the world – August 27 2021 World

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Biden’s cowardly move will send Afghanistan back to the Stone ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Afghanistan’s minerals are mouth-watering and China may be first in line World
  3. ANALYSIS | If the Taliban wants foreign aid, it must let girls be educated World
  4. ‘We are just nothing now’: South Africans’ terror as Taliban tightens grip News
  5. The men who pull the strings inside the Taliban – and now Afghanistan World